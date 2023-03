NATO, world leaders condemn Russia's 'dangerous and irresponsible' nuclear rhetoric

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands while listening to the Ukrainian national anthem on his arrival at the European Parliament on February 09, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. NATO condemned Russia's "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric Sunday after President Vladimir Putin shared…



#volodymyrzelenskyy #europeanparliament #belgium #nato #vladimirputin #belarus #russian #newstarttreaty #ukraine #unsecuritycouncil