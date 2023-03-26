Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says Evidence Exists to Prove He’s ‘Completely Innocent’ of Alleged Assault

The defense lawyer of Jonathan Majors says the actor is “completely innocent” and “provably the victim” after he was arrested on Saturday in Manhattan and charged with strangulation, assault and harassment in what New York Police Department described as a “domestic dispute.” “Jonathan Majors is…



#jonathanmajors #manhattan #priyachaudhry #chaudhry #nypd #chelsea #variety #hollywood #sundance #searchlightpictures