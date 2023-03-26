As banking sector confidence falters, central banks called on to do more

Some investors and analysts are calling for more coordinated interventions from central banks to restore financial stability, as they fear that tumult in the global banking sector will continue amid rising interest rates. After the collapse of two U.S. lenders this month and last weekend's…



#etr #federalreserve #europeancentralbank #eriknielsen #unicredit #ecb #blackrock #investmentinstitute #felipevillarroel #treasury