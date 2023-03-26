Military under fire as thousands of troops face lost cost-of-living allowance
Published
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.Full Article
Published
The Canadian Armed Forces is under fire for its plan to cut thousands of troops off a cost-of-living allowance without much notice.Full Article
A push by Arab allies of the United States to bring Syria in from the cold highlights the limits of a Chinese-mediated..