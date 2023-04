From the moment Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) first encounter Jesus trying to steal their truck, the new character has some obvious skills. More physically dexterous than any viewers have seen previously in the series, Jesus would undoubtedly be a great asset to Alexandria. Unfortunately for Tom…



#normanreedus #tompayne #alloutwar #payne #fandemicdead #saviors #carlgrimes #chandlerriggs