Learn More Modern Family's Sarah Hyland Is Grateful For Her Bond With Co-Star Julie Bowen "Modern Family" worked hard to portray the relationship between families in today's world. The two main groups of the series — the Dunphys and the Pritchetts — certainly have a lot of love for one another,…



#sarahhyland #juliebowen #modernfamily #pritchetts #arielwinter #jessetylerferguson #ericstonestreet #edoneill #sofíavergara #ricorodriguez