The logo of social media platform Mastodon. (Logo via Eugen Rochko via Wikimedia Commons, Graphic designed by The Desk) More than 200 Mastodon servers have blocked a group popular with hundreds of journalists, according to online logs reviewed by The Desk this week. The number is about five times…



#mastodon #eugenrochko #wikimediacommons #journahost #elonmusk #twitter #lgbt