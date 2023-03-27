Mississippi woman shoots husband dead on Facebook live: Police

A Mississippi woman allegedly fatally shot her husband while she was live streaming on Facebook Live, according to police. Officers in Lowndes County, along the Mississipi-Alabama border, were alerted to a domestic violence call at 500 Green Tree Drive at about 7:42 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.…



#mississippi #facebooklive #lowndescounty #mississipialabama #greentreedrive #kadejahmichellebrown #wjtv #fortunatelybrown #gunviolencearchive #cdc