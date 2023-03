Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has approached one of the biggest U.S. neurosurgery centers as a potential clinical trials partner as it prepares to test its devices on humans once regulators allow for it, according to six people familiar with the matter. Neuralink has been developing…



#elonmusk #neuralink #phoenix #arizona #franciscoponce #fda #barrow #ponce #teslainc #marisataylor