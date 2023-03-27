What Is Marburg? What You Need To Know About The Killer Ebola-Like Virus Spreading In Parts Of Africa
The World Health Organization has urged African health authorities to be vigilant to the spread of the deadly Marburg virus, following reports of a new outbreak in Tanzania and a slew of new cases in Equatorial Guinea, as experts in multiple countries scramble to contain the highly infectious…
