“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and the powerful and against everyone else,” Warren says in the clip. “Now, I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do: Pass a wealth tax. Make child care affordable. Protect our coastal…



#massachusetts #cabinet #warren #pollinggroup #democrats #northwindstrategies #ayannapressley #boston #michellewu #edmarkey