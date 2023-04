Conor Grogan, a director at Coinbase, recently took to Twitter to provide a list of the most expensive crypto-transactions-by-chain that he was aware of. According to the list he supplied, the Ethereum network's $4.4 billion move between Binance wallets on May 7, 2022, took the top spot. In the…



#coinbase #twitter #ethereum #binance #tron #justinsun #huobiexchange #bitfinex #xrp #bitsotobithumb