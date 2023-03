Nationwide strikes in Germany — the biggest the country has seen in decades — are causing disruption at the country’s biggest port, airports, and on public transport Monday. The walkouts have been called by two major transport unions in Europe’s biggest economy. Ver.di, one of the unions, has…



#frankwerneke #munich #frankfurt #hamburg #munichairport #mvv #karinwelge #vka #jostlammers #niamhkennedy