There have been mass protests in Israel over a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the country's judiciary system. Opponents have warned these reforms could be the end of democracy in Israel, and on March 25, Yoav Gallant, Israel's defense minister, became the first senior member…



#israel #benjaminnetanyahu #yoavgallant #likud #israeli #knesset #haaretz #supremecourt #jerusalempost #suzienavot