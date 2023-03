Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, have celebrated the wedding of their friends Kash Knutson and Taylor Gilroy, sharing the joyous day on social media. The 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning quarterback played alongside wide receiver Knutson at Texas Tech for a…



#patrickmahomes #kashknutson #taylorgilroy #kansascitychiefs #superbowl #knutson #texastech #mahomes #nfl #matthewsmahomes