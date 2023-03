California State Farm car insurance customers to see a $264-million rate increase

After a COVID-era break, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has approved more than $1 billion in car insurance rate increases at companies covering about 48% of the state’s registered vehicles, according to a running tally by Consumer Watchdog. California drivers who use State Farm for…



#californiainsurance #ricardolara #statefarm #consumerwatchdog #santamonica #geico #mercuryinsurance #carmenbalber #proposition103 #balber