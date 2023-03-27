Agatha Christie’s Works the Latest to Be Targeted and Chopped Up by ‘Sensitivity Readers’

English novelist and playwright Agatha Christie, right, is seen with her husband, Sir Max Mallowan (AP Photo/Bob Dear) Add Agatha Christie’s name to the growing list of authors whose works are being put under the close watch of “sensitivity readers” to pull any material deemed potentially…



#agathachristie #maxmallowan #bobdear #telegraph #christies #harpercollins #ianfleming #roalddahl #rlstine #jewish