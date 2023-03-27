Prince Harry and Meghan are "constantly violating" their own privacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have displayed an obsession for privacy while "constantly violating their own," and Prince William shouldn't try to counter his brother's complaints about royal life because "there's no way to win," a prominent royal biographer has told Newsweek's The Royal Report…



#meghanmarkle #princewilliam #royalreport #sallybedellsmith #georgevi #jackroyston #katemiddleton #bedellsmith #dukeofwindsor #edwardviii