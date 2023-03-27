Humza Yousaf elected to head Scottish National Party, will be Scotland’s first leader of color
LONDON -- Humza Yousaf elected to head Scottish National Party, will be Scotland’s first leader of color.
#scotland
Hamza Yousaf says he feels “like the luckiest man in the world” after he is announced the winner of the Scottish National..
The new party leader is due to be confirmed as first minister by Scottish lawmakers on Tuesday.