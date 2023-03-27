Coinbase Executive Says US Government Squandering Lead in Technology With Lack of Crypto Regulatory Clarity
Published
A top executive at digital asset exchange giant Coinbase says that the US government is squandering its global lead in technology due to its hesitance to create clear crypto guidelines. Coinbase’s chief legal officer Paul Grewal says that other countries are making headway while regulators in the…
#coinbase #paulgrewal #unchained #aml #kyc #wellsnotice #twitter #dailyhodl #coinbaseexecutive