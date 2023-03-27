U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

Upworthy

Published

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group…

#ussupremecourt #donaldtrump #trump #acoldwarera #commerce #wilburross #colmar #pennsylvania #dormanproductsinc #turkish

Full Article