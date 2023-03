Kelly Clarkson will headline a residency in Las Vegas this summer, the singer and talk show host announced today. The residency, called Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, will run from July 28 through August 19 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Clarkson made the announcement…



