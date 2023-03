To use, or not to use, Bard? That is the Shakespearean question an Associated Press reporter sought to answer while testing out Google's artificially intelligent chatbot. → The "King Of Quants" sees 10X potential... (From Investor Place Media) The recently rolled-out bot dubbed Bard is the…



#google #kingofquants #bard #bing #hal #openai #linkedin #sanjose #theranos #elizabethholmes