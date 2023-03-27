Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Case D.A. Suffers Another Loss As Judge Axes Special Prosecutor Co-Counsel Request

That’s four for four setbacks for the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney in her prosecution of Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematorgrapher Halyna Hutchings in October 2021. In a virtual hearing today, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer shut down D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies’ attempt…



#alecbaldwin #halynahutchings #marymarlowesommer #damarycarmackaltwies #hannahgutierrezreed #carmackaltwies #da #andreareeb #newmexico #hutchins