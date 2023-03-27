Much of failed Silicon Valley Bank's assets to be sold to First Citizens, FDIC says

First Citizens Bank will buy about $72 billion in assets from the failed Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said. Silicon Valley Bank, a regional lender with about $210 billion in assets, collapsed earlier this month. The bank had been the 16th largest bank in the…



