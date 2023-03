The man who claims actress Gwyneth Paltrow ran into him back in 2016 during a ski slope crash took the stand on Monday and described his side of the incident in a Utah courtroom. “I heard something I had never heard at a ski resort — a blood-curdling scream,” Terry Sanderson said. He says at that…



#gwynethpaltrow #utah #terrysanderson #deervalleyresort #parkcity #mcu #sanderson #paltrow