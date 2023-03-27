JUST IN: Nashville PD Report School Shooter was Female, â€˜Armed With At Least Two Assault-Type Rifles and a Handgunâ€™

The person who shot and killed six people at a school in Nashville, Tennessee was a female who appeared to be in her teens, according to statements made at a press conference held by the Metro Nashville Police Department. The shooting occurred at the preschool and elementary school at the Covenantâ€¦



#nashville #tennessee #nashvillepd #covenantschool #burtonhills #mnpd #mnpdnashville #donaaron #ct #mediaite