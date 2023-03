South Dakota's House failed Monday to override Gov. Kristi Noem's recent veto of a bill that would have created government regulations for the use of cryptocurrency in the state. The bill had passed smoothly throughout the legislature, and Noem's veto of last week was upheld on a 37-30 vote.…



