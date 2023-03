The dollar rose to a five-day high against the Japanese yen on Monday as authorities' efforts to rein in worries over the global banking system helped soothe investor nerves. The U.S. currency, however, clung to a narrow range against most major currencies as investors appeared hesitant to place…



#bradbechtel #jefferies #bechtel #siliconvalleybank #sivbo #deutschebank #shaunosborne #scotiabank #usfederalreserve #jeromepowell