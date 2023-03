Charles Barkley, famous for his unfiltered commentary, didn’t mince words about Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, and the current state of the NCAA during his 60 Minutes interview with Jon Wertheim. The segment, which aired Sunday on CBS, featured Barkley and Wertheim visiting Barkley’s hometown of…



#charlesbarkley #michaeljordan #kevindurant #ncaa #jonwertheim #barkley #wertheim #leeds #auburnuniversity #nil