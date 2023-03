A recent study by car advice website Rerev unveiled the most anticipated electric vehicles for 2023, with the Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck topping the list. The U.S. Sun shared Rerev's analysts' rankings which were determined by examining Google search data over a two-month period. The Tesla…



#ussun #google #teslacybertruck #mercedesbenzeqs #jeepavenger #tesla #elonmusk #twitter #gigafactorytexas #cyberturck