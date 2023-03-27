From ‘Vision of Love’ to ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ What’s Your Favorite No. 1 Hit by Mariah Carey? Vote!

Happy anniversary, dahhlings! As all members of the Lambily know, March 27 is the annual anniversary of Mariah Carey‘s birth. And while the Songbird Supreme may classify herself as “eternally 12” — and refuses to use the term “birthday” or, you know, recognize the concept of time in general — we…



#songbirdsupreme #billboard #rbsongschart #elusivechanteuse #lovetakestime #alwaysbemybaby #rb #honey #jayz #heartbreaker