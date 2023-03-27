Netanyahu Delays Bid to Overhaul Israel’s Judiciary as Protests Rage
The Israeli prime minister called for dialogue as civil unrest and work stoppages reached a crisis point, grinding the country to a halt.Full Article
The proposed reform consists of a series of bills that would grant the Knesset more oversight over the country's judiciary —..
Protesters hold up a sign as thousands of Israelis attend a rally against Israeli Government’s judicial overhaul plan on March..