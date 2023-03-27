Tennessee Rep. Who Sent Christmas Card with Children Holding Guns Says He’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Nashville School Shooting

Tennessee Rep. Who Sent Christmas Card with Children Holding Guns Says He’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Nashville School Shooting

Upworthy

Published

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), who tweeted he was “utterly heartbroken” over Monday’s deadly school shooting that took place in his district, is being called out for sending a 2021 Christmas photo showing his children holding firearms. The founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand…

#tennessee #andyogles #momsdemandaction #covenantschool #nashville #watts #shannonwatts #ogles #msnbc #joyreid

Full Article