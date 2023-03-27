The Dallas Mavericks Need To Take Control Of Their Own Future

The Dallas Mavericks have just lost two straight games to the Charlotte Hornets, one of the league's worst teams, which acts as a symptom of what has been an underwhelming season for the Texas-based organization. What's even worse than their diminishing playoffs odds is the fact that the Mavericks…



#dallasmavericks #charlottehornets #mavericks #kyrieirving #christianwood #timhardawayjr #davisbertans #lukadončić #slovenian #irving