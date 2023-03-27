Wind damage will impact more U.S. homes than before, in Florida especially. How best to protect your property
Published
Severe winds will be on the rise in the coming few decades, both because more tropical cyclones will reach major hurricane status and because some areas, Florida in particular, can expect severe winds to push further north. The prediction comes in recent research from nonprofit First Street…
#florida #saffirsimpsonscale #eastcoast #miami #jacksonville #firststreet #arup #mattheweby #capeanalytics #kayvanfarzaneh