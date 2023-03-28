Miners trapped in collapsed Congo gold mine make joyful escape

Nine Congolese miners trapped inside a collapsed gold mine were all successfully rescued. Video showed men digging through a stream of rubble outside the mine when one by one, each of the trapped miners popped out from the ground to a chorus of cheers. Reuters has verified the video, which was widely shared on social media. A lack of safety procedures and proper equipment are at the root of frequent tunnel collapses at Congolese mines, in which miners are trapped underground with slim chances of survival.