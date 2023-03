Tesla is bringing back its referral program to Europe, a strategy that taps into the brand loyalty of customers as it seeks to preserve market share and boost sales before the first quarter of 2023 closes. The referral program follows Tesla’s move to reduce prices in a variety of markets,…



#tesla #lootboxcredits #lootbox #roadsters #solarroof #solarpanels #treasurebox #model3 #volkswagen #fiat