Lithium miner Liontown soars as it snubs $3.7 billion Albemarle bid

Australia’s Liontown Resources said it had knocked back an approach from the world’s biggest lithium producer Albemarle Corp on Tuesday that valued the lithium developer at A$5.50 billion ($3.7 billion) and sent its shares rocketing 59%. Liontown controls two major lithium deposits in Western…



#liontownresources #albemarlecorp #liontown #westernaustralia #kathleenvalley #northcarolina #albemarle #chile #perth #fordmotorco