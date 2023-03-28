Keanu Reeves “Stripped” ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Out Of Dialogue That He Only Says 380 Words In Nearly Three Hours Of The Film

Keanu Reeves “Stripped” ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Out Of Dialogue That He Only Says 380 Words In Nearly Three Hours Of The Film

Upworthy

Published

Keanu Reeves reprised his role of John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4 but don’t expect the star to say a lot. A report from The Wall Street Journal counted all the words Wick uttered throughout the film and he seemingly didn’t have a lot to say, but there was a whole lot to see. The fourth…

#keanureeves #johnwick #chapter4 #reeves #chadstahelski #wick #wsj #hiroyukisanada #shimazukoji

Full Article