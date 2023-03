violated federal law by refusing to fairly negotiate with workers at dozens of newly-unionized cafes across the country, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing prosecutors from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The general counsel of the NLRB determined that the coffee chain violated…



#starbuckscorp #nlrb #starbucks #tylerkeeling #howardschultz #ussenatehealth #education #keeling #baranjotkaur #bengaluru