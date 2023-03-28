News24.com | WATCH | Paradise turned hell: North Korean defectors in South Korea want to go back home
Published
North Korean defectors take a life-threatening 5 000 km journey to escape from one of the world's most repressive regimes.Full Article
Published
North Korean defectors take a life-threatening 5 000 km journey to escape from one of the world's most repressive regimes.Full Article
What ever happened to good old-fashion spying? The Saint? James Bond? Spy mania seems to have come (with 19th c imperialism) and..
Nearly 34,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea since figures were first collected in 1998. While the number of new..