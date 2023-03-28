Takeover target of Nintendo founder family office asks for Japan government probe

The Japanese construction company targeted for takeover by the family office linked to Nintendo Co's (7974.T) founder is pushing back against the fund and has asked the government to investigate alleged breaches of foreign ownership rules. Toyo Construction Co (1890.T), the marine construction…



#nintendoco #toyoconstructionco #toyo #nintendo #yfo #caymanislands #cayman #toyoconstruction #banjoyamauchi #hiroshiyamauchi