William Hill to pay record £19.2m for ‘widespread and alarming’ failures

William Hill has been fined a record £19m for “widespread and alarming” social responsibility and anti-money-laundering failures, the Gambling Commission has announced. Three gambling businesses owned by William Hill will pay a total of £19.2m – the largest penalty in the commission’s history. The…



#williamhill #gamblingcommission #ladbrokes #coral #whginternationalltd #mrgreenltd #andrewrhodes #gamblingcommissions