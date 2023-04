Fighters with Yevgeny Prigozhin's paramilitary outfit, the Wagner Group, who have been heavily involved in fighting for the city of Bakhmut, are likely being redeployed as a battle for the nearby Ukrainian-held eastern Donbas city of Avdiivka heats up, a think tank has said. The Institute for the…



#yevgenyprigozhin #wagnergroup #bakhmut #donbas #avdiivka #isw #russian #vladimirputin #crimean #ukraine