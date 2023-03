One of the world’s largest alcoholic drinks companies has appointed its first female CEO. Diageo, which makes Guinness beer and Johnnie Walker whisky, said Tuesday that chief operating officer Debra Crew would succeed Ivan Menezes, who will retire from the company after 10 years at the helm. Crew…



#guinness #johnniewalker #debracrew #ivanmenezes #ftse #ukx #natwest #abinbev #bud #wuliangyeyibin