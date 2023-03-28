Surplus or deficit? Here's how the provinces stack up financially after budget season
Published
The struggle to bring provincial budgets into balance has never been easy and as the pandemic waned, the expectation was for a continued sea of red. But tax and energy windfalls and federal health transfers have flipped the script — notwithstanding certain exceptions. With provincial budget season…
#financialposts #stephaniehughes #ontario #royalbankofcanada #ontarians #rbc #rachelbattaglia #quebec #alberta #rbceconomics