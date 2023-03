plans to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce to cloud in the biggest restructuring of its 24 year history, five of which it said will explore fundraising or initial public offerings. The six units are Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services…



#alibabagroup #danielzhang #alibaba #jackma #hangzhou #beijing #stuartcole #equiticapital #joshhorwitz #shanghai