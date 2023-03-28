US prosecutors file a new indictment against SBF, accusing him of directing the transfer of $40M+ of cryptocurrency in bribes to Chinese government officials

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, charging the founder of now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange with conspiring to violate anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused Bankman-Fried of…



#sambankmanfried #manhattan #bankmanfried #alamedaresearch #alameda #lewiskaplan #ftx