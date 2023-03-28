Manchester United Can’t Afford To Gamble With The Future Of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United Can’t Afford To Gamble With The Future Of Marcus Rashford

Upworthy

Published

Not so long ago, Marcus Rashford’s future as a Manchester United player was uncertain. The forward struggled badly for form and fitness last season with some even suggesting a fresh start away from Old Trafford would be best for him at that stage of his career. A lot has changed for Rashford,…

#marcusrashford #manchesterunited #oldtrafford #rashford #eriktenhags #parissaintgermain #championsleague #arsenal #manchestercity #premierleague

Full Article